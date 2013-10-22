* To increase yen bond holdings, but may limit if yields too
low
* Ready to buy foreign bonds without FX hedging if rates
favourable
* Nippon Life sees dollar/yen moving in Y93-103 in Oct-March
* Yen bond portfolio up Y620 bln, foreign bonds up Y190 bln
in Apr-Sept
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, Oct 22 Japan's Nippon Life Insurance
plans to increase yen bond holdings in the six months
to March but is also ready to buy foreign bonds as well if it
can buy dollars and euros on dips, a company official said on
Tuesday.
Although the Bank of Japan's radical monetary easing in
April sparked speculation many Japanese life insurers might
stampede into foreign bonds to earn higher income, Nippon Life's
stance is a reflection of little change in industry investment
patterns.
In the six months ended in September, Japan's largest
private life insurer with total assets of about 55 trillion yen
($560 billion), increased its domestic bond holdings by 420
billion yen to 24.54 trillion yen.
It increased foreign bonds by 190 billion yen to 8.53
trillion yen. But the currency hedge ratio, closely tracked by
traders for its impact on currency markets, fell only a little
to 72.2 percent in September from 74.9 percent in March.
"We think the yen will be boxed in a range although Japan's
current policy is likely to weaken the yen on the whole. If
there are good opportunities, we want to increase foreign bonds
without currency hedging," said Hiroshi Ozeki, general manager
of finance and investment planning at Nippon Life.
"We want to buy (foreign currencies) at a favourable rate.
If there are no dips, we will rather hedge our foreign bond
investments," Ozeki told a news conference.
Ozeki steered clear of saying exactly what levels he sees as
attractive. But he said the company sees the dollar trading
between 93 and 103 yen.
The dollar hit a 4-1/2-year high of 103.74 yen in May
on hopes of aggressive policy easing by the Bank of Japan but it
has been stuck in a range around 95-100 yen since then.
Ozeki said Nippon Life would continue to pour a big part of
its new money into domestic bonds in the current half year to
March.
But he also said the insurer may limit buying in yen bonds
if their yields fall too low.
The 10-year Japanese government bond yield
fell to a five-month low of 0.615 percent last week.
"At current yield levels, we won't be aggressively buying
Japanese bonds although I wouldn't say we won't buy at all," he
said.
On the other hand, the insurer has a more favourable view of
demand for U.S. bonds than before as it expects U.S. growth to
be damaged by political wrangling over debt and spending that
led to the recent government shutdown.
"The political stalemate will not change at least until
mid-term elections next year. So rather than holding off buying
Treasuries, we think we should stay in the U.S. market and earn
income," Ozeki said.