By Hideyuki Sano

TOKYO, Oct 25 Nippon Life, Japan's top private life insurer, plans to increase foreign bond investments without currency hedging if yields go a bit higher and if currency rates are attractive, a senior executive said.

Nippon Life, with total assets of 49.8 trillion yen ($654 billion), also said it plans to allocate more than half of its new money to JGBs in the six months to March.

"If yields were higher, foreign bonds would be more attractive and the first half did present some good opportunities for investment," Yosuke Matsunaga, general manager of finance and investment planning, told reporters.

"But frankly speaking, when we look at current yield levels, even though the yen is pretty high, we would like to see yields a bit higher," he said on Monday. The comments were embargoed for release on Tuesday.

U.S. 10-year bond yields fell to a 60-year low around 1.75 percent last month before climbing back to around 2.23 percent . That is still down sharply from around 3.45 percent at the beginning of April.

The company increased its unhedged foreign bond holdings by 180 billion yen in the six months to September while cutting its currency-hedged position on foreign bonds by 170 billion yen due to rising hedging costs.

The yen hit a record high of 75.78 per dollar last week and stayed near that level on Tuesday, trading around 76.16 yen per dollar .

Nippon Life sees the dollar trading around 78 yen at the end of March and expects both the U.S. and European economies to avoid recession.

But the company, which is one of Japan's largest institutional investors, expects U.S. growth to be slow, hampered by weak consumer spending.

"Compared to our view at the beginning of this financial year, we can't deny the fact that an expected rise in short-term interest rates is being delayed," Matsunaga said.

"So compared to the first half, we are slightly more positive about hedged foreign bonds."

ITALIAN BONDS

The company said it holds Italian bonds but did not disclose the size of its holding. It does not hold debt issued by Spain, Portugal, Ireland or Greece.

Matsunaga said the company has not changed its long-term investment strategy because of short-term market volatility but sidestepped a question about its stance on Italian bonds.

"The (euro zone periphery) countries are often painted with the same brush but in fact each country is different. We will keep monitoring the conditions in each country and make prudent judgments," he said.

The company reduced its exposure to the euro in the six months to September, Matsunaga said, while buying the U.S. dollar as well as the Australian dollar and other European currencies.

At the end of March, 58.9 percent of its foreign-denominated assets were in dollars, compared with 16.8 percent in euros and 13.1 percent in sterling.

"Euro zone debt is a structural problem and it will take a long time before there is a comprehensive solution," he said.

Nippon Life bought 640 billion yen of yen bonds in the six months to September, taking up about half of its newly invested funds of 1.3 trillion yen during the period. It also extended the duration of its bond portfolio but declined to give details.

Japanese life insurers, including Nippon Life, have been increasing their bond holdings to match their assets more closely with their long-term yen liabilities.

But Nippon Life, unlike rivals that have been selling down stocks to cut risk from market volatility, said it would increase both its domestic and foreign share holdings if market conditions were favourable, and would at least keep its holdings steady.

In the first half of the current financial year, it increased its Japanese share holdings by 70 billion yen. Its foreign stock holdings increased by 200 billion yen, although that includes a stake in Allianz taken after the two formed a partnership in July.

The company bought 500 million euros ($694 million) of the German insurer's contingent convertible bonds, which will automatically convert into common stock within 10 years of issuance and under undisclosed conditions.

Nippon Life did not elaborate on the status of the notes. ($1 = 0.720 Euros)