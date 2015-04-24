TOKYO, April 24 Nippon Life Insurance Co, Japan's biggest private life insurer, plans to keep investment in domestic bonds to a minimum this fiscal year while allocating more funds to risk assets such as foreign bonds, an investment planning executive said on Friday.

Nippon Life, which has total assets of 60.6 trillion yen ($492 billion), is likely to keep its holdings of domestic stocks flat in the year to March 2016, Kazuo Sato, general manager of investment planning, also told a news conference.

