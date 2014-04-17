TOKYO, April 17 Sompo Japan Insurance and Nipponkoa Insurance, already run as one entity ahead of their merger in September, plan to invest "tens of billions of yen" in new areas, such as energy, environment and infrastructure, mainly through private equity funds, company officials said.

The two firms that form NKSJ Holdings, one of Japan's top three casualty and property insurer groups, are more cautious in buying foreign bonds and shares in this financial year that began in April, officials told Reuters in an interview on Thursday. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano and Hirotoshi Sugiyama; Editing by Dominic Lau)