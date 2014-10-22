* Plans to buy U.S. bonds on dollar dips

* Expects dollar/yen to strengthen due to solid U.S. economy

* Yen bonds unattractive due to low yields (Adds detail, quotes and background)

By Hideyuki Sano and Yoshiko Mori

TOKYO, Oct 22 Sompo Japan Nipponkoa, one of the big three Japanese non-life insurers, will look for dips in the dollar versus the yen to top up its foreign bond investments, a senior investment planning official at the company said on Wednesday.

The company has a cautious view on the euro and much of its foray into foreign bonds is likely to be in dollars, especially liquid assets such as U.S. Treasuries, said Takuro Nishida, section manager of investment planning at the firm.

"U.S. bond yields are much higher than Japanese and European bond yields. So we have a larger incentive to buy U.S. bonds," he told Reuters.

Sompo Japan, which has assets of around 5.0 trillion yen($46.8 billion), is chasing higher investment returns more aggressively than many other Japanese institutional investors.

The company has increased foreign bonds without currency hedging by a total of 100 billion yen over the past year and a half before selling about a half of them to lock in gains in early September to early October, he said.

The dollar rose to a six-year high of 110.09 yen on Oct. 1 from 94.20 yen at the end of March last year, posting a gain of almost 17 percent.

The U.S. currency has stepped back since then, falling as low as 105.195 last week, as worries over a possible slowdown in global economic growth prompted safe-haven buying in the yen. It traded at 106.92 yen on Wednesday.

But Nishida said Sompo Japan was looking for a chance to re-build positions after profit-taking as it expects the U.S. economic recovery to remain firm.

"We expect the dollar to rise against the yen so foreign assets look attractive even at current exchange rate levels. We will look for trading opportunities," Nishida said.

Nishida said the company views yen bonds as unattractive because of their low yields.

The 10-year JGB yield fell to a 1-1/2-year low of 0.465 percent last week.

"We need to find a source of revenues. You can't get returns if you are just buying JGBs and waiting," he said.

The insurance company also focuses on investing in new areas such as energy, environment and infrastructure, mainly through private equity funds -- a project it started this financial year as a hedge against future inflation.

As Japanese authorities drive an aggressive monetary and fiscal stimulus to eradicate more than a decade of deflation, consumer prices started rising since last year.

Nishida said the company invested in assets such as wind power generation and privately-subscribed REITs (real estate investment trusts).

"We will take risks we can take. We regard them as a new source of revenues different from bonds and equities," he said, adding that the company was hiring new staff for investment in these areas.

On the other hand, Sompo Japan plans to reduce holdings of domestic stocks as it is in the third year of a four-year plan to reduce stocks by a total of 500 billion yen.

Many Japanese insurers have been reducing shares they own for cross-holding, as stock price fluctuations pose a big risk to their financial health.

($1 = 106.93 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim and Jacqueline Wong)