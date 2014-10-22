TOKYO Oct 22 Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Insurance Inc, one of Japan's top three non-life insurers, is looking for dips in the dollar against the yen to buy foreign bonds, a senior investment planning official at the company said on Wednesday.

The company has a cautious view on the euro and much of its foray into foreign bonds is likely to be in dollars, especially liquid assets such as U.S. Treasuries, said Takuro Nishida, section manager of investment planning at the firm.

"U.S. bond yields are much higher than Japanese and European bond yields. So we have a larger incentive to buy U.S. bonds," he told Reuters in an interview.

(1 US dollar = 106.9300 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)