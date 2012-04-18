* Will buy more yen debt, mostly 20-year
* To keep full forex hedges on foreign bonds
* Could sell Japan stocks "if market rises"
* Holds French and German bonds
By Antoni Slodkowski and Takahiko Wada
TOKYO, April 18 Sumitomo Life, Japan's
fourth-largest life insurer, said on Wednesday that it plans to
bolster its holdings of domestic bonds in the business year to
March 2013 and may reduce its holdings of Japan stocks, aiming
to lower its risk exposure.
The insurer, with total assets of around 24 trillion yen,
will also keep its foreign bonds exposure fully hedged in case
the yen does not weaken further, following a six percent drop
this year as markets fret over the global economic recovery.
The firm stressed it does not hold or plan buying any
sovereign debt of Spain, Italy, Portugal, Ireland or Greece, but
wants to keep investing in French and German bonds as it
predicts the latter economy would drive growth in the euro area.
"Just like in the previous years we will continue buying
Japanese bonds. We will buy in a relatively solid volume and
mostly superlongs," said Iwao Matsumoto, general manager of
investment planning said at a news conference in Tokyo.
In the second half of the just-ended business year the
company boosted its chunky domestic bond holdings by roughly
eight percent to 10.1 trillion yen.
Many of Sumitomo's peers shift funds to domestic bonds and
cut foreign debt investment as worries about the ongoing
financial crisis in Europe and a fragile nature of recovery in
the U.S. economy keep a lid on overseas yields.
Still, Sumitomo, after holding steady its foreign bond
holdings last year, said it is going to actively manage the
asset class and added that while it is difficult to determine
its future fluctuations, it does not aim to actively reduce it.
"Some say investment in foreign bonds has become
unattractive due to lower yields, but depending on the security
and timing, even if the duration isn't that long, you can still
earn a yield of around two percent on some instruments," said
Matsumoto.
The insurer forecasts the yield on the benchmark 10-year
JGBs to move in a range of 0.8 to 1.50 percent
and end the year at 1.2 percent, compared with 0.935 percent on
Wednesday, not far off a 17-month low hit on Monday.
By contrast, the yield on 10-year U.S. Treasuries
stood at 2.0001 percent on Wednesday while the
German 10-year yield wallowed near historic lows at 1.656
percent.
CAUTIOUSLY POSITIVE
The insurer's outlook reflected its cautiously positive take
on the global economy and a fairly bearish stance on the yen.
Matsumoto said the Japanese currency is unlikely to hit a
record high in this business year and will keep falling, just as
the gap between the yields on the U.S. and Japanese bonds is
likely to widen on the back of a slow recovery in the U.S..
"While experiencing ups and downs, the dollar will likely
move from 80 yen towards 90 yen," he said addling that a softer
yen would support Japan's export-oriented economy and bolster
its stock market.
His forecast range for the dollar in the financial year to
March 2013 was a bit broader, between 75 and 95 yen. On
Wednesday the greenback fetched 81.50 yen.
Based on his core scenario of the American-led recovery in
the economy, Matsumoto said that Topix index of Japan stocks
is likely to end this business year at 920 points, about
100 points above the level it closed on Wednesday.
Sumitomo Life will keep its holdings of domestic stocks
steady, but may sell some if the market rises, said the
official.
Sumitomo has been slashing its equities holdings to comply
with government regulations that limited the weighting of risk
assets that insurers can hold.
(Reporting by Antoni Slodkowski; Editing by Ed Lane)