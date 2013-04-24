BRIEF-Ki Yong Choi reports 6.1 pct stake in Sunshine Heart Inc
* Ki Yong Choi reports 6.1 percent stake in Sunshine Heart Inc as of March 2 - sec filing
TOKYO, April 24 Japan's Sumitomo Life Insurance Co may move more funds into foreign bonds for the current financial year ending in March 2014 if yields on Japanese government bonds stay at current low levels, a senior executive of the company said on Wednesday.
The country's fourth-largest private life insurance company plans to increase yen bond holdings for financial year 2013/14, although the amount of purchase may not be large as the previous year, Iwao Matsumoto, general manager of investment planning department, told a news conference.
The insurer held about 25.38 trillion yen ($255.43 billion) in its investment portfolio as of the end of December.
Financial market participants closely follow the allocation plans of Japanese life insurance companies, which collectively held 332.4 trillion yen in assets as of January, data by the Life Insurance Association of Japan showed.
March 8 Elliott Management reported in a regulatory filing that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings has said its former chief executive officer, Larry Lawson, has breached his retirement contract by consulting for the hedge fund during its proxy fight with Arconic Inc.
PARIS, March 10 IranAir has taken delivery of its second Western jet under a nuclear sanctions deal with major powers: an Airbus A330 long-haul aircraft, the European planemaker said on Friday.