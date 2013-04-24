TOKYO, April 24 Japan's Sumitomo Life Insurance Co may move more funds into foreign bonds for the current financial year ending in March 2014 if yields on Japanese government bonds stay at current lows, a senior company executive said.

Sumitomo Life, the country's fourth-largest private life insurer, held 25.38 trillion yen ($255 billion) in its investment portfolio at the end of December. It increased its foreign bond holding in 2012/13 by an unspecified amount.

"If domestic bond yields stay at low levels for a long time, we may have to consider the need to shift to foreign bonds," Iwao Matsumoto, general manager of investment planning department, told a news conference.

Most of its foreign bond holdings are hedged against currency fluctuations, but the insurer is considering whether to take on greater currency risk with unhedged investments in foreign bonds during the current financial year.

"The risks of yen appreciation appear to be fading. The dollar/yen rate is not expected to rise sharply from the current levels," Matsumoto said.

The increase in the value of yen denominated bonds that it buys this year could be half that of the previous year, he said. Yen bond purchases would mostly be for long maturities.