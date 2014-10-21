TOKYO Oct 21 Sumitomo Life, Japan's
fourth-largest life insurer, plans to maintain its stance of
gradually increasing its holdings of foreign bonds without
currency hedging as it expects the yen to weaken further, a
senior company official said on Tuesday.
Sumitomo Life Insurance Co, with total assets of about 26
trillion yen ($253 billion), increased its holdings of foreign
bonds by around 700 billion yen in April-September, including
more than 100 billion yen without currency hedging, said Iwao
Matsumoto, general manager of investment planning at the
insurer.
