TOKYO Oct 21 Sumitomo Life, Japan's fourth-largest life insurer, plans to maintain its stance of gradually increasing its holdings of foreign bonds without currency hedging as it expects the yen to weaken further, a senior company official said on Tuesday.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co, with total assets of about 26 trillion yen ($253 billion), increased its holdings of foreign bonds by around 700 billion yen in April-September, including more than 100 billion yen without currency hedging, said Iwao Matsumoto, general manager of investment planning at the insurer. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Chris Gallagher)