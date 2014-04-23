UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
TOKYO, April 23 Sumitomo Life Insurance, Japan's fourth largest life insurance company, plans to shift some of its funds into foreign bonds from long-term domestic bonds, as bond yields in Japan are too low, a senior company official said on Wednesday
Sumitomo Life Insurance, with total assets of about 26 trillion yen ($253.4 billion), plans to allocate about a third of the money it would invest in domestic super-long bonds to foreign bonds, said Iwao Matsumoto, general manager of investment planning at the insurer. ($1 = 102.6000 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Dominic Lau)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts