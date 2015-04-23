BRIEF-UniCredit borrows 24.4 bln euros at ECB's last TLTRO auction
* Out of total amount, Italian unit UniCredit SpA borrowed 15.5 bln euros
TOKYO, April 23 Sumitomo Life Insurance Co plans to continue increasing foreign bond investment in the fiscal year through March 2016, a senior company official said on Thursday.
Japan's fourth-largest insurer will forego further investment in domestic bonds if yields stay low, Iwao Matsumoto, general manager of investment planning, told reporters.
LONDON, March 23 (IFR) - Demand for Volkswagen's first euro unsecured bond issue since the emissions cheating scandal has passed €22bn and the issuer is expected to print more than €7.5bn across four tranches, according to a lead.