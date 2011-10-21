TOKYO Oct 21 Below is a summary of the investment plans of Japan's four biggest life insurance companies for the second half of the financial year to March 2012, as obtained by Reuters in interviews and at news conferences this month.

FOREIGN BONDS ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Meiji Yasuda to increase unhedged bonds by Y30 bln yen, hedged bonds by less than Y100 bln Sumitomo unlikely to up holdings given current yields Mitsui looking for chance to allocate more funds Asahi to cut holdings in H2, after increasing by Y10 bln in H1 Daido to boost holdings, mostly in U.S. 10-yr debt Fukoku to trim purchases to Y20-30 bln, down from initial plan around Y65 bln yen

JAPAN BONDS ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Meiji Yasuda plans to raise by around Y640 bln Sumitomo to buy yen bonds, but likely by less than several hundred bln yen Mitsui to invest more than Y100 bln yen in Oct-March, most of that in yen bonds Asahi to increase allocation by Y100 bln yen in H2 Daido to boost mainly in 20-yr zone Fukoku plans to buy around Y70 bln, though could be more JAPAN STOCKS ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Meiji Yasuda to cut holdings Sumitomo says not good time to sell, but no plan to increase buying either Mitsui to trim holdings further Asahi to reduce further after cutting Y20 bln yen H1 Daido to further lighten holdings Fukoku to reduce by Y20 bln

FOREIGN SHARES, ALTERNATIVE INVESTMENTS ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Meiji Yasuda to cut alternative investments Sumitomo n/a Mitsui n/a Asahi n/a Daido to keep steady Fukoku boosted by Y10 bln in H1, to buy another Y7 bln in H2

EXPECTED MARKET RANGES -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dollar/yen Euro/yen NIKKEI JGB 10-yr US 10-yr Meiji Yasuda Y76 - 84 Y95 - 115 8,000 - 11,000 0.85 - 1.3% 1.6 - 2.8% Sumitomo Y73 - 81 Y95 - 115 8,000 - 10,000 0.8 - 1.3% 1.50 - 2.75% Mitsui Y75 - 85 Y100 - 115 8,000 - 10,000 0.9 - 1.4% 1.8 - 3.0% Asahi Y75 - 85 Y95 - 110 8,000 - 10,000 0.8 - 1.3% 1.7 - 3.0% Daido Y70 - 80 Y95 - 115 7,500 - 9,500 0.8 - 1.2% 1.5 - 2.3% Fukoku Y73 - 85 Y95 - 120 8,000 - 10,500 0.9 - 1.5% 1.8 - 3.2% (Reporting by the Tokyo Markets Team)