TOKYO, Oct 28 Below is a summary of the investment plans of Japan's biggest life insurance companies for the second half of the financial year to March 2012, as obtained by Reuters in interviews and at news conferences this month.

FOREIGN BONDS ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Nippon Life to increase unhedged bonds if yields rise a bit higher, if FX rates attractive

Dai-ichi to keep its holdings of hedged bonds steady after cutting in H1 Meiji Yasuda to increase unhedged bonds by Y30 bln yen, hedged bonds by less than Y100 bln Sumitomo unlikely to up holdings given current yields Taiyo may cut euro bonds further but overall allocation will remain flat in H2 Daido to boost holdings, mostly in U.S. 10-yr debt Asahi to cut holdings in H2, after increasing by Y10 bln in H1 Mitsui looking for chance to allocate more funds Fukoku to trim purchases to Y20-30 bln, down from initial plan around Y65 bln yen

JAPAN BONDS ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Nippon Life will be allocated more than half of new money, as in April-Sept Dai-ichi to raise holdings in Oct-March, mostly 20-year bonds Meiji Yasuda plans to increase by around Y640 bln Sumitomo to buy yen bonds, but likely by less than several hundred bln yen Taiyo may increase allocation when yields rise from current levels Daido to boost mainly in 20-yr zone Asahi to increase allocation by Y100 bln yen in H2 Mitsui to invest more than Y100 bln yen in Oct-March, most of that in yen bonds Fukoku plans to buy around Y70 bln, though could be more JAPAN STOCKS ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Nippon Life to keep steady or increase Dai-ichi to further trim exposure Meiji Yasuda to cut holdings Sumitomo says not good time to sell, but no plan to increase buying either Taiyo to keep allocation flat Daido to further lighten holdings Asahi to reduce further after cutting Y20 bln yen H1 Mitsui to trim holdings further Fukoku to reduce by Y20 bln

FOREIGN SHARES, ALTERNATIVE INVESTMENTS ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Nippon Life to keep steady or increase Dai-ichi will likely stay unchanged Meiji Yasuda to cut alternative investments Sumitomo n/a Taiyo to keep reducing exposure Daido to keep steady Asahi n/a Mitsui n/a Fukoku boosted by Y10 bln in H1, to buy another Y7 bln in H2 EXPECTED MARKET RANGES -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dollar/yen Euro/yen NIKKEI JGB 10-yr US 10-yr Nippon Life Y73 - 83 Y100 - 120 8,500 - 11,000 0.8 - 1.3% 1.75 - 3.25% Dai-ichi Y70 - 85 Y100 - 120 8,000 - 11,000 0.9 - 1.4% 1.50 - 3.50% Meiji Yasuda Y76 - 84 Y95 - 115 8,000 - 11,000 0.85 - 1.3% 1.6 - 2.8% Sumitomo Y73 - 81 Y95 - 115 8,000 - 10,000 0.8 - 1.3% 1.50 - 2.75% Taiyo Y75 - 85 Y100 - 120 8,000 - 11,000 0.8 - 1.3% 1.7 - 3.0% Daido Y70 - 80 Y95 - 115 7,500 - 9,500 0.8 - 1.2% 1.5 - 2.3% Asahi Y75 - 85 Y95 - 110 8,000 - 10,000 0.8 - 1.3% 1.7 - 3.0% Mitsui Y75 - 85 Y100 - 115 8,000 - 10,000 0.9 - 1.4% 1.8 - 3.0% Fukoku Y73 - 85 Y95 - 120 8,000 - 10,500 0.9 - 1.5% 1.8 - 3.2% (Reporting by the Tokyo Markets Team)