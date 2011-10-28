(Repeats to fix format)
TOKYO, Oct 28 Below is a summary of the investment plans of Japan's biggest life
insurance companies for the second half of the financial year to March 2012, as obtained by
Reuters in interviews and at news conferences this month.
FOREIGN BONDS
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nippon Life to increase unhedged bonds if yields rise a bit higher, if FX rates attractive
Dai-ichi to keep its holdings of hedged bonds steady after cutting in H1
Meiji Yasuda to increase unhedged bonds by Y30 bln yen, hedged bonds by less than Y100 bln
Sumitomo unlikely to up holdings given current yields
Taiyo may cut euro bonds further but overall allocation will remain flat in H2
Daido to boost holdings, mostly in U.S. 10-yr debt
Asahi to cut holdings in H2, after increasing by Y10 bln in H1
Mitsui looking for chance to allocate more funds
Fukoku to trim purchases to Y20-30 bln, down from initial plan around Y65 bln yen
JAPAN BONDS
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nippon Life will be allocated more than half of new money, as in April-Sept
Dai-ichi to raise holdings in Oct-March, mostly 20-year bonds
Meiji Yasuda plans to increase by around Y640 bln
Sumitomo to buy yen bonds, but likely by less than several hundred bln yen
Taiyo may increase allocation when yields rise from current levels
Daido to boost mainly in 20-yr zone
Asahi to increase allocation by Y100 bln yen in H2
Mitsui to invest more than Y100 bln yen in Oct-March, most of that in yen bonds
Fukoku plans to buy around Y70 bln, though could be more
JAPAN STOCKS
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nippon Life to keep steady or increase
Dai-ichi to further trim exposure
Meiji Yasuda to cut holdings
Sumitomo says not good time to sell, but no plan to increase buying either
Taiyo to keep allocation flat
Daido to further lighten holdings
Asahi to reduce further after cutting Y20 bln yen H1
Mitsui to trim holdings further
Fukoku to reduce by Y20 bln
FOREIGN SHARES, ALTERNATIVE INVESTMENTS
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nippon Life to keep steady or increase
Dai-ichi will likely stay unchanged
Meiji Yasuda to cut alternative investments
Sumitomo n/a
Taiyo to keep reducing exposure
Daido to keep steady
Asahi n/a
Mitsui n/a
Fukoku boosted by Y10 bln in H1, to buy another Y7 bln in H2
EXPECTED MARKET RANGES
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dollar/yen Euro/yen NIKKEI JGB 10-yr US 10-yr
Nippon Life Y73 - 83 Y100 - 120 8,500 - 11,000 0.8 - 1.3% 1.75 - 3.25%
Dai-ichi Y70 - 85 Y100 - 120 8,000 - 11,000 0.9 - 1.4% 1.50 - 3.50%
Meiji Yasuda Y76 - 84 Y95 - 115 8,000 - 11,000 0.85 - 1.3% 1.6 - 2.8%
Sumitomo Y73 - 81 Y95 - 115 8,000 - 10,000 0.8 - 1.3% 1.50 - 2.75%
Taiyo Y75 - 85 Y100 - 120 8,000 - 11,000 0.8 - 1.3% 1.7 - 3.0%
Daido Y70 - 80 Y95 - 115 7,500 - 9,500 0.8 - 1.2% 1.5 - 2.3%
Asahi Y75 - 85 Y95 - 110 8,000 - 10,000 0.8 - 1.3% 1.7 - 3.0%
Mitsui Y75 - 85 Y100 - 115 8,000 - 10,000 0.9 - 1.4% 1.8 - 3.0%
Fukoku Y73 - 85 Y95 - 120 8,000 - 10,500 0.9 - 1.5% 1.8 - 3.2%
(Reporting by the Tokyo Markets Team)