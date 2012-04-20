TOKYO, April 20 Below is a summary of the investment plans of Japan's biggest life insurance companies for the first half of the financial year to September 2012, as obtained by Reuters in interviews and at news conferences this month.

FOREIGN BONDS ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Meiji Yasuda to boost holdings by Y700 bln; lift hedged foreign bonds ratio to up to 50% Sumitomo to keep full forex hedges on foreign bonds Asahi to cut holdings by Y30 bln; keep full forex hedging Mitsui to increase overall bond investment; to did not specify foreign bond plans

JAPAN BONDS ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Meiji Yasuda to slow net increase in yen bond holdings to 500 bln yen Sumitomo to buy yen bonds, mostly 20-year debt Asahi to invest around Y200 bln in yen bonds Mitsui to invest around Y70 bln in bonds overall, most of that in yen debt

JAPAN STOCKS ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Meiji Yasuda to cut holdings Sumitomo may sell if market conditions favourable Asahi to reduce holdings further Mitsui to trim holdings further

FOREIGN SHARES, ALTERNATIVE INVESTMENTS ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Meiji Yasuda to increase investment in emerging market shares, mostly in Asia Sumitomo n/a Asahi n/a Mitsui n/a EXPECTED MARKET RANGES -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dollar/yen Euro/yen NIKKEI JGB 10-yr US 10-yr Meiji Yasuda Y78 - 90 Y98 - 125 8,700 - 11,500 0.9 - 1.3% 1.7 - 2.9% Sumitomo Y75 - 95 Y90 - 120 8,600 - 12,100 0.8 - 1.5% 1.7 - 3.2% Asahi Y75 - 85 Y95 - 110 8,500 - 11,000 0.9 - 1.2% 1.8 - 2.5% Mitsui Y77 - 90 Y100 - 115 8,700 - 11,500 0.9 - 1.3% 1.8 - 3.0%