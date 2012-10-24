TOKYO Oct 24 Japan's Taiyo Life Insurance plans
to buy more yen bonds in the October-March second half after
buying a net 100 billion yen worth in the first half, a senior
official said on Wednesday.
"We are focusing on superlong maturities," Osamu Mori,
general manager of investment planning at Taiyo Life, told
Reuters in an interview.
Taiyo Life, Japan's seventh-largest private life insurer
with assets of 6.2 trillion yen ($77 billion) as of June, plans
to keep its holdings in other asset classes mostly steady in the
second half depending on market conditions, Mori said.
The insurer, a unit of T&D Holdings, bought 50
billion yen of foreign bonds in the April-September first half,
concentrating on French, British and Australian debt, he said.
