By Shinichi Saoshiro and Takefumi Ito

TOKYO Oct 21 Japan's Taiyo Life Insurance trimmed the ratio of U.S. bonds in its foreign debt portfolio and bought European and Canadian debt in the first half of the fiscal year through March 2016, a senior official said on Wednesday.

Junichi Yanai, general manager of Taiyo Life's investment planning department, told Reuters in an interview that U.S. bonds remain at the core of the company's foreign bond assets but that it also had to prepare for a potential interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve.

"The U.S. heading towards a rate hike was a big theme in the first half, so we made a slight switch into Europe, where monetary easing is set to continue. We also bought Canadian and New Zealand bonds," he said, adding that his firm expected the Fed to raise rates in December.

Yanai said its euro zone debt purchases included those from France, Belgium and Holland but that German Bunds were a hard buy due to their paltry yields.

Taiyo Life, a unit of T&D Holdings, manages total assets of about 7.4 trillion yen ($61.69 billion). It increased its foreign bond holdings by about 40 billion yen in the first half.

The insurer raised its foreign bond hedge ratio from 68.5 percent in March to 71.5 percent in September.

"We may cut the hedge ratio if the yen weakens again on expectations towards the Fed raising rates, meaning our unhedged foreign bonds will increase," Yanai said.

Japanese life insurers have traditionally stuck to Japanese government bonds, but they are increasingly diversifying their portfolios in search of better returns as domestic debt yield levels have been stuck at rock-bottom levels under the Bank of Japan's easy policy.

"We don't expect the BOJ to ease policy later this month. The BOJ could be seen to have used up its options if it eases, and the market might begin to worry that the central bank has nothing left in its arsenal," Yanai said. ($1 = 119.9600 yen) (Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro and Takefumi Ito; Editing by Kim Coghill)