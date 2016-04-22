TOKYO, April 22 Japan's Taiyo Life Insurance plans to step up investment in foreign corporate debt as it seeks yield in assets outside the country's negative interest rate bond market, a senior executive with the insurer said.

Takeshi Negama, executive officer and general manager at the investment planning department of Taiyo Life, said while the insurer will continue investing in currency-hedged foreign bonds, it plans to step up holdings in higher yield assets such as foreign corporate debt in the fiscal year ending March 2017.

"The negative interest rate policy has hurt us significantly... Since the end of last fiscal year and the beginning of this fiscal year, super long bond yields' curves flattened sharply," Negama told Reuters in an interview on Friday, adding that the insurer needs to diversify its investment in other assets such as sovereign bonds with high credit ratings.

"Even if the negative interest rate policy ends some time in the future, we will continue diversifying our assets in the long-term to manage risks and establish a portfolio effectively."

Taiyo Life is a unit of T&D Holdings, which has 7.3 trillion yen in assets under management.

Japanese life insurers have traditionally stuck to Japanese government bonds, but they are increasingly diversifying their portfolios in search of better returns after the Bank of Japan introduced a negative interest rate policy in January.

Without releasing actual figures, Negama said the size of the future increase in foreign bond holdings would be limited as the insurer has already significantly raised its holdings of such assets.

The insurer's foreign bond hedge ratio was just under 70 percent last fiscal year and will keep it that way this fiscal year.

He said Taiyo Life will continue making steady investment in Japanese equities, especially in stocks with high dividend yields.

Negama expects the Nikkei to trade between 15,000 and 19,500 points this fiscal year. The Nikkei stood at 17,347.95 in Friday afternoon trade.

As the negative interest rate policy will likely last for a while, Negama expects the 10-year Japanese government bond yield to trade between negative 0.3 percent to 0.2 percent this fiscal year, compared with negative 0.107 percent on Friday.

He expects U.S. benchmark 10-year notes to trade between 1.6 percent and 2.3 percent, against 1.852 percent on Thursday.

Negama sees the dollar trading between 105 and 120 yen, versus 109.35 yen as of 0425 GMT, while the euro is seen trading between 115 and 135 yen, compared with 123.53 yen. (Editing by Sam Holmes)