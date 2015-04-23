BRIEF-UniCredit borrows 24.4 bln euros at ECB's last TLTRO auction
* Out of total amount, Italian unit UniCredit SpA borrowed 15.5 bln euros
TOKYO, April 23 Japan's Taiyo Life Insurance could slightly increase its holdings of domestic stocks in the fiscal year that began in April after increasing them by about 30 billion yen ($250 million) in the previous year, a senior official said on Thursday.
Taiyo Life, a unit of T&D Holdings, kept its foreign bond holdings roughly flat in the past fiscal year from the previous period, and could slightly increase them in the current year, Junichi Yanai, general manager of the investment planning department, told Reuters in an interview. (Reporting by Takefumi Ito and Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
* Out of total amount, Italian unit UniCredit SpA borrowed 15.5 bln euros
LONDON, March 23 (IFR) - Demand for Volkswagen's first euro unsecured bond issue since the emissions cheating scandal has passed €22bn and the issuer is expected to print more than €7.5bn across four tranches, according to a lead.