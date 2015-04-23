* Expects to slightly increase foreign bond holdings

* Added about 30 bln yen of Japanese stocks last fiscal year (adds investment details and market forecasts)

By Takefumi Ito and Lisa Twaronite

TOKYO, April 23 Japan's Taiyo Life Insurance could slightly increase its holdings of domestic stocks in the fiscal year that began in April after increasing them by about 30 billion yen ($250 million) in the previous year, a senior official said on Thursday.

Taiyo Life, a unit of T&D Holdings, kept its foreign bond holdings roughly flat in the past fiscal year from the previous period, and could slightly increase them in the current year, Junichi Yanai, general manager of the investment planning department, told Reuters in an interview.

Its hedge ratio is likely to drop to around 60 percent in the current fiscal half year from around 68 percent at the end of the past fiscal year through March.

Taiyo plans to maintain the average duration of its yen bond portfolio at around 11.7 years, Yanai said. It might slightly decrease its holdings, as domestic interest rates wallow at low levels, after it increased them by 30 billion yen in the previous period.

"We had an expectation that interest rates would rise a bit, and they did not rise," Yanai said.

The insurer said in October that it expected the 10-year Japanese government bond yield to stand at 0.7 percent at the end of March 2015. On Thursday, it was around 0.310 percent, as the Bank of Japan's massive bond-buying operations under its quantitative easing programme have kept pressure on JGB yields.

Taiyo Life now expects the 10-year yield to trade between 0.200 percent and 0.800 percent this fiscal year, and stand at 0.600 percent at the end of the period.

Taiyo Life predicated that the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield would trade between 1.600 percent and 3.00 percent, and end the fiscal year at 2.7 percent. The yield ended U.S. trading on Wednesday at 1.972 percent.

Japan's Nikkei stock index has traded above the 20,000 this month for the first time in 15 years. The insurer expects it to move between 18,000 and 23,000 this fiscal year, and stand at 22,000 at the end of the period.

Taiyo Life sees the dollar trading between 115 yen and 128 yen this fiscal year, and at 125 yen at the end of the period . It sees the euro buying between 120 yen and 135 yen, to stand at 128 yen at the end of March 2016. On Thursday, the dollar was buying 119.95 yen and the euro was trading at 128.42 yen.

($1 = 119.9000 yen) (Reporting by Takefumi Ito and Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Chris Gallagher)