TOKYO, April 21 Japan's Taiyo Life Insurance plans to maintain its holdings of foreign and domestic bonds in the current fiscal year through March 2015, a senior official said on Monday.

The insurer, a unit of T&D Holdings, sold 80 billion yen ($782.3 million) of domestic bonds in the fiscal year that ended in March and increased its foreign bond holdings by 280 billion yen, Junichi Yanai, general manager of the investment planning department, told Reuters in an interview.

The company has no plans to increase the currency hedging of its foreign bond holdings from around 85 percent as of the end of last fiscal year, but might consider lowering it depending on market conditions, Yanai said. ($1 = 102.2650 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite and Takefumi Ito; Editing by Dominic Lau)