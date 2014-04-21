* Raised foreign bond holdings by 280 bln yen in FY 2013/14

* Cut yen bond holdings by 80 bln yen last fiscal year (Updates with details of investment plans, market forecasts)

By Lisa Twaronite and Takefumi Ito

TOKYO, April 21 Japan's Taiyo Life Insurance plans to maintain its holdings of foreign and domestic bonds in the current fiscal year through March 2015, though it might reduce the hedge ratio on its foreign bond holdings, a senior official said on Monday.

The insurer, a unit of T&D Holdings, sold 80 billion yen ($780 million) of domestic bonds in the fiscal year that ended in March and increased its foreign bond holdings by 280 billion yen, Junichi Yanai, general manager of the investment planning department, told Reuters in an interview.

Japanese life insurers collectively manage more than 180 trillion yen ($1.8 trillion) worth of assets, so financial markets closely watch their investment plans.

The company has no plans to increase the currency hedging of its foreign bond holdings from around 85 percent as of the end of last fiscal year, but might consider lowering it depending on market conditions, Yanai said.

"The hedging costs were not so expensive," he said.

The yen has lost about a fifth of its value against the dollar since Prime Minister Shinzo Abe took office in late 2012. But the dollar has been rangebound against its Japanese peer in recent months after peaking at 105.45 yen in early January, its highest since October 2008. On Monday, it was buying 102.50 yen.

Taiyo does not intend to extend the average duration of its portfolio this fiscal year, Yanai said, from around 11.7 years at the end of fiscal 2013.

The company expects the 10-year Japanese government bond yield to move in a range between 0.5 percent and 1.2 percent in the current fiscal year through March 2015, and end the year at 1.0 percent. On Monday, the 10-year yield stood at 0.600 percent.

The benchmark yield has traded around 0.600 percent in recent months, mired in a narrow range due to Bank of Japan's massive bond-buying programme, which has dried up domestic bond market liquidity.

Yanai described JGB supply/demand conditions as "tight," but said these conditions did not pose any problems for the insurer at this time.

The central bank buys about 7 trillion yen of Japanese government bonds per month, an amount equivalent to about 70 percent of new issuance, as part of it aggressive asset-purchase scheme launched a year ago to pull the country out of deflation and support economic growth.

Taiyo's foreign bond purchases were concentrated in U.S. Treasury bonds, Yanai said.

Taiyo expects the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield to move between 2.5 percent and 3.5 percent this fiscal year, and finish the year at 3.0 percent. On Monday, it stood at 2.69 percent in Asian trading.

It foresees the dollar trading between 95 yen and 110 yen this fiscal year and standing at 105 yen at the end of the period, and the euro buying between 130 yen and 150 yen and finishing at 140 yen this fiscal year.

Taiyo reduced its Japanese stock holdings by about 10 billion yen in the last fiscal year, Yanai said, and has no plan to increase them.

It expects Japan's Nikkei stock average to trade between 13,000 and 17,000 in this year through March 2015, and end the year at 16,500. On Monday, the Nikkei was trading around 14,550. ($1 = 102.2650 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite and Takefumi Ito; Editing by Dominic Lau and Chris Gallagher)