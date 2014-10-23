* Raised yen bond holdings by 40 bln yen in first fiscal half

* Raised foreign bond holdings by 50 bln yen in first fiscal half (Adds market forecasts)

By Lisa Twaronite and Takefumi Ito

TOKYO, Oct 23 Japan's Taiyo Life Insurance plans to continue slightly increasing its foreign bond purchases, concentrating on U.S. Treasuries, in the second half of the current fiscal year through March 2015, a senior official said on Thursday.

Financial markets closely track the stated plans of Japan's life insurance companies, which collectively manage more than 180 trillion yen ($1.68 trillion) of assets, for clues to institutional investment trends.

Taiyo Life, a unit of T&D Holdings, increased its foreign debt holdings by about 50 billion yen in the first half and its yen bond holdings by about 40 billion yen, Junichi Yanai, general manager of the investment planning department, told Reuters in an interview.

Its foreign bond purchases mostly consisted of U.S. Treasuries, along with some Australian debt, Yanai said.

It plans to concentrate its foreign bond investment in the second fiscal half in U.S. Treasuries, due the interest rate differentials between U.S. debt and Japanese government bonds.

Taiyo does not intend to extend the average duration of its portfolio this fiscal year, Yanai said. It is now around 11 years.

The company reduced the currency hedging of its foreign bond holdings to around 81 percent at the end of September from around 85 percent at the end of March, Yanai said, and would like to buy more unhedged assets as the yen has weakened against the U.S. dollar.

The insurer expects the 10-year Japanese government bond yield to move in a range between 0.4 percent and 0.8 percent in the rest of the current fiscal year through March 2015, and end the period at 0.7 percent.

On Friday, the 10-year yield stood at 0.480 percent, after dropping to a 1-1/2-year low of 0.465 percent a week ago, as the Bank of Japan's massive bond-buying programme continued to draw liquidity out of the domestic bond market.

The recent drop in domestic yields has prompted some Japanese life insurers to break with their traditional strategy of buying mostly Japanese government bonds in search of higher returns on foreign debt.

Taiyo expects the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield to move between 1.8 percent and 2.8 percent in the second half, and finish the fiscal year at 2.6 percent. On Friday, it stood at 2.21 percent in Asian trading.

It sees the dollar trading between 102 yen and 112 yen in the second fiscal half and standing at 110 yen at the end of March, and the euro buying between 125 yen and 145 yen and finishing at 135 yen this fiscal year.

Taiyo also is considering slightly increasing its Japanese stock holdings, Yanai said, as it expects stocks to firm as Japan's economy gradually recovers.

Taiyo Life expects Japan's Nikkei stock average to trade between 14,000 and 19,000 in the second half of this year, and end the year at 18,000. On Thursday, the Nikkei was trading at around 15,111 points.

(1 US dollar = 107.2700 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite and Takefumi Ito; Editing by Kim Coghill)