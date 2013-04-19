* Plans to shift funds to foreign bonds in 2013/14

* Raised foreign bond holdings by Y200 bln in year to March 2013

* No plan to reduce currency hedging on foreign bonds

* Yen bond holdings may fall this financial year

* May add Japanese stocks, won't sell to rebalance portfolio (Adds details)

By Hideyuki Sano and Takaya Yamaguchi

TOKYO, April 19 Taiyo Life Insurance, Japan's sixth-largest life insurer, plans to increase its foreign bond holdings and may cut investment in domestic bonds in the year to March, the company's director in charge of investment planning, Chikahiro Tsuboi, said on Friday.

Tsuboi said Taiyo is growing cautious towards domestic bonds, given the risk of future price falls after the Bank of Japan embarked on radical monetary easing steps earlier this month.

"The purpose of the Bank of Japan's latest easing is to end deflation. We hope it will succeed and when that objective comes within reach, domestic interest rates should rise," Tsuboi said in an interview with Reuters.

"So rather than loading up on more domestic bonds, we would like to earn income from foreign bonds."

Expectations are rising that the BOJ's radical easing will spur Japanese life insurers to shift some of their money to higher-yielding foreign bonds.

The head of Japan's life insurance industry group also said on Friday that such a shift was likely to be an option for the industry.

Tsuboi said that Taiyo Life, which has total assets of about 6.2 trillion yen ($63.12 billion), had already increased its foreign bond holdings by 200 billion yen in the financial year that ended on March 31, with nearly half of that increase in short-term Canadian bonds.

In March of last year, the company, a unit of T&D Holdings Inc, held about 870 billion yen of foreign currency bonds and 2.78 trillion yen of yen bonds.

"We'll increase our foreign bond holdings this financial year but probably not as much as we did last year," Tsuboi said.

HEDGING LESS AS YEN WEAKENS

He added that the company had reduced its currency hedging of its foreign bond holdings to 60-65 percent as of March from around 75-80 percent a year earlier but had no plan to reduce it further this year.

"We've already reduced the hedge ratio so we have no explicit plan to increase our exposure," he said.

The insurer may consider paring its hedging further when the yen moves into a rebound phase, but he added that the hedging ratio would not go any lower than just below 60 percent.

Taiyo expected the yen to move between 90 and 110 to the dollar this financial year, he said.

Last year's foreign bond buying included British, Dutch, French and Australian bonds, in addition to Canadian paper, he added. The insurer also added Belgian bonds to its portfolio this month.

At the same time, Taiyo cut its yen bond holdings by 120 billion yen last financial year and may trim them further this year, or shorten the duration of its portfolio, he said.

The 10-year Japanese government bond yield hit a record low of 0.315 percent earlier this month after the BOJ announced a drastic plan to double its bond holdings, although the market has turned unusually volatile since then as investors also started to worry about inflation.

In a rare move in the extremely risk-averse industry, Taiyo increased its domestic stock holdings last year well before the Nikkei share average started a rally in November that was spurred by hopes of radical monetary easing.

"We've been trying to limit our risk but we could chase the market," Tsuboi said. Taiyo does not plan to sell stocks to rebalance its portfolio, as some Japanese investors have been doing, even if a continued rally inflates its weighting in equities, he said.

The company expects the Nikkei average to move between 11,000 and 15,000 in the year to next March. It hit a 4 1/2-year high of 13,568 last week. ($1 = 98.2250 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Edmund Klamann)