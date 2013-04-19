TOKYO, April 19 Taiyo Life Insurance, Japan's sixth-largest life insurer, plans to increase its foreign bond holdings and may cut investment in domestic bonds in the year to March, the company's director in charge of investment planning, Chikahiro Tsuboi, said on Friday.

Taiyo Life had already increased its foreign bond holdings by 200 billion yen ($2.04 billion) in the financial year that ended on March 31, with nearly half of that in short-term Canadian bonds.

"We'll increase our foreign bond holdings this financial year but probably not as much as we did last year," Tsuboi said.

He added that the company had reduced currency hedging of its foreign bond holdings to 60-65 percent as of March from around 75-80 percent a year earlier but had no plan to reduce its hedging further this year. ($1 = 98.2250 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Edmund Klamann)