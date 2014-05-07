* Expects spikes in JGB yields, volatility due to falling market liquidity

* Plans to maintain domestic bond holdings at current levels

* Will cut domestic stock holdings by Y100 bln in 2014/15

By Hideyuki Sano and Hirotoshi Sugiyama

TOKYO, May 7 Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance, a significant investor in Japan's domestic assets, says markets should brace for some volatility in bond yields which have been depressed by the central bank's monetary easing.

The insurer also expects to keep its domestic bond holdings largely unchanged in the year to March 2015, while reducing its domestic stock holdings by around 100 billion yen in that period, the firm's investment planning official said on Wednesday.

As of March last year, it held about 2.0 trillion yen of yen bonds, mostly in government bonds.

Investment plans by Japanese insurers, which collectively manage more than 200 trillion yen of assets, are closely followed by financial market players.

Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire is the core arm of Tokio Marine Holdings, one of Japan's big three non-life insurer groups.

Yoshiaki Nakahara, deputy general manager of portfolio investment group at Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire, sees the 10-year JGB yield, currently near 0.6 percent, rising to around 1.0 percent by the end of the financial year.

And investors should brace for some "wild moves," he told Reuters in an interview, especially as liquidity has dried up and yields have been depressed by the Bank of Japan's massive bond buying programme initiated in April last year.

"Because market liquidity has fallen, once the market gets moving, the market could become volatile," Nakahara said, adding the company has no plans to extend the duration of its bond portfolio.

As a result of the BOJ's easing, JGBs' trade volume has fallen sharply, so much so that the benchmark 10-year bonds were untraded for a day and a half last month.

"We would not be surprised if there are phases where bond yields move wildly, Nakahara said. "The market may try to price in a recovery in the economy. Or Japan's fiscal problems could trigger such moves -- There are a few possible triggers."

The Japanese government is due to make a final decision later this year on whether to go ahead with a second hike in the national sales tax in October 2015, following the April 1 hike to 8 percent from 5 percent -- the first increase in 17 years.

Some investors worry that delaying the second tax hike might hurt Japan's ability to contain its snowballing public debts, but others fret that another increase could derail the economic recovery.

Tokio Marine's plans to reduce its domestic stock holdings by around 100 billion yen is in line with its long-term drive to reduce its exposure to stock market volatility.

As of December, it held 700 billion yen of shares on book value, compared to 1.2 trillion yen in 2005.

The firm, however, is relatively bullish on Japanese shares, expecting the Nikkei share average, now at around 14,000, to rise to around 17,000 by the end of the financial year in March. (Editing by Shri Navaratnam)