By Hideyuki Sano and Hirotoshi Sugiyama
TOKYO, May 7 Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire
Insurance, a significant investor in Japan's domestic assets,
says markets should brace for some volatility in bond yields
which have been depressed by the central bank's monetary easing.
The insurer also expects to keep its domestic bond holdings
largely unchanged in the year to March 2015, while reducing its
domestic stock holdings by around 100 billion yen in that
period, the firm's investment planning official said on
Wednesday.
As of March last year, it held about 2.0 trillion yen of yen
bonds, mostly in government bonds.
Investment plans by Japanese insurers, which collectively
manage more than 200 trillion yen of assets, are closely
followed by financial market players.
Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire is the core arm of Tokio Marine
Holdings, one of Japan's big three non-life insurer
groups.
Yoshiaki Nakahara, deputy general manager of portfolio
investment group at Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire, sees the
10-year JGB yield, currently near 0.6 percent,
rising to around 1.0 percent by the end of the financial year.
And investors should brace for some "wild moves," he told
Reuters in an interview, especially as liquidity has dried up
and yields have been depressed by the Bank of Japan's massive
bond buying programme initiated in April last year.
"Because market liquidity has fallen, once the market gets
moving, the market could become volatile," Nakahara said, adding
the company has no plans to extend the duration of its bond
portfolio.
As a result of the BOJ's easing, JGBs' trade volume has
fallen sharply, so much so that the benchmark 10-year bonds were
untraded for a day and a half last month.
"We would not be surprised if there are phases where bond
yields move wildly, Nakahara said. "The market may try to price
in a recovery in the economy. Or Japan's fiscal problems could
trigger such moves -- There are a few possible triggers."
The Japanese government is due to make a final decision
later this year on whether to go ahead with a second hike in the
national sales tax in October 2015, following the April 1 hike
to 8 percent from 5 percent -- the first increase in 17 years.
Some investors worry that delaying the second tax hike might
hurt Japan's ability to contain its snowballing public debts,
but others fret that another increase could derail the economic
recovery.
Tokio Marine's plans to reduce its domestic stock holdings
by around 100 billion yen is in line with its long-term drive to
reduce its exposure to stock market volatility.
As of December, it held 700 billion yen of shares on book
value, compared to 1.2 trillion yen in 2005.
The firm, however, is relatively bullish on Japanese shares,
expecting the Nikkei share average, now at around
14,000, to rise to around 17,000 by the end of the financial
year in March.
