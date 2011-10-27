* Rise in FX hedging cost erodes attraction of foreign bonds
* Some insurers say could increase unhedged investments
* Japan insurers likely to put more money in domestic bonds
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, Oct 27 Japanese life insurers are
shifting funds back into domestic bonds, losing appetite for
foreign bonds as U.S. and German yields have slid to levels that
are increasingly comparable with Japanese yields.
Many companies do not plan to boost foreign bond holdings in
the second half of the financial year to March and some
insurers, which said they are considering investing in foreign
bonds, see current yields as too low, according to a series of
interviews with the country's top insurers on their investment
plans.
"If yields were higher, foreign bonds would be more
attractive and the first half did present some good
opportunities for investment," Yosuke Matsunaga, general manager
of finance and investment planning of the industry leader Nippon
Life.
"But frankly speaking, when we look at current yield levels,
even though the yen is pretty high, we would like to see yields
a bit higher," he said on Monday.
Japan's top nine life insurers manage some 110 trillion yen
($1.45 trillion) in financial assets and their investment
decisions are closely watched due to their impact on markets.
In the six months to September, Japan's top nine insurers
bought a combined total of at least around 2.5 trillion yen in
Japanese bonds, while they slightly cut their foreign bond
holdings.
Japanese insurers use currency hedging on a large part of
their foreign bond holdings but the combination of falls in bond
yields and rises in hedging costs is making this long-held
strategy almost impossible.
Fear of a major financial crisis in Europe and an economic
slowdown in the United States pushed U.S. and German 10-year
bond yields as low as around 1.7 percent
last month.
Since then, they have come back above 2.0 percent, but that
is still far below their level of around 3.3-3.4 percent at the
start of the life insurers' business year in April.
On the other hand, the cost of currency hedging, which is
determined by the interest rate gap between the yen and a
foreign currency, has risen, especially against the dollar,
because of tension in dollar money markets.
For instance, based on the one-year dollar forward rate
, the cost of currency hedging has risen to about 0.80
percent now from 0.55 percent at the end of March.
After paying 0.80 percent for hedging, U.S. bonds yielding
about 2.2 percent will bring in just 1.4 percent.
That level of return hardly produces an advantage over
10-year Japanese bonds yielding around 1 percent, given that
U.S. bonds are much more volatile, many market players say.
"We plan to cut our investment in foreign bonds during the
second half of the year as the level of U.S. Treasury yields has
become too low. It's hard to invest in Treasuries in the current
situation," said Hiroki Kimura, general manager of asset
allocation at Asahi Life told Reuters.
Because of rising hedging costs, some insurers such as
Nippon Life and third-ranked Meiji Yasuda are increasing
unhedged investments in April-September.
Although some companies said they might increase their
holdings of unhedged foreign bonds further in the six months to
March, they said that depends on yield levels.
"It is becoming difficult to aim for higher returns on
foreign bonds. When the yield gap between Japanese and foreign
bonds is only about 1 percent, it is hard to justify taking on
currency risks," said Takehiko Watabe, general manager of
investment planning at Fukoku, which reduced the size of its
planned foreign bond investment.
Most of the insurers' foreign bond investment is in U.S.
Treasuries and German Bunds. Many held a small amount -- less
than 1 percent of their total assets -- of Italian bonds,
although not all companies disclosed the size of their holdings
of Italian debt.
Japanese life insurers have been increasing their yen bond
holdings and paring back their equity portfolios in recent years
to reduce exposure to market volatility to deal with new
government regulations introduced this financial year that raise
the risk weighting for stocks and other riskier assets.
(Editing by Chris Gallagher)