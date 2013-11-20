TOKYO Nov 20 Japanese retail investors' weekly net selling of domestic assets through toshins, or investment trusts, climbed to the highest since 2008, as the benchmark Nikkei stock index banked its biggest weekly rise in four years last week.

The cut in exposure to domestic assets came ahead of a doubling of Japan's capital gains tax taking effect from Jan. 1, which could shackle this year's rally in the Nikkei - the best among major developed markets.

Japan's tax on capital gains and dividend will be 20 percent rather than 10 percent at the start of next year, as a special tax break given to support share prices will expire.

With the Nikkei soaring 45 percent this year driven by massive fiscal and monetary stimulus, investors could be tempted to lock in gains before the tax rate doubles.

Last week, Japanese retail investors sold 77 billion yen ($768.4 million) of domestic assets through toshins, with the most in Japanese equities, according to Nomura.

"Last week's acceleration of domestic asset liquidation suggests to us that the profit-taking may cap the upside of the USDJPY and Japanese equities by year-end," Nomura said in a note.

The Nikkei jumped 7.7 percent last week, buoyed by a slide in the yen against the dollar and robust company earnings.

Nomura said its survey of individual investors showed 90 percent of respondents who have sold or plan to sell equities before the tax hike said they would reinvest in shares.

"Impact of capital gain tax hike is likely to be small and short-lived, even though the hike can slow the retail investment momentum by end of this year," it said.

In a separate report, Nomura said it expected the Nikkei to reach 15,250 by year-end, 0.8 percent above Tuesday's closing level.

"The October 1 decision to raise the consumption tax was the last of the key themes for 2013 Japanese equities that we had envisaged, and with the year-end fast approaching, we see little prospect of any further incentives that would boost policy expectations during 2013," the report said. ($1 = 100.2050 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)