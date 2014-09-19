(Corrects paragraph 2 to show that Skylark was bought, not taken private, by Bain Capital)

TOKYO, Sept 19 Japanese restaurant chain Skylark Co set the price range for its stock market listing at 1,200 yen to 1,450 yen per share, according to a filing on Friday.

The final IPO price is due to be decided on Sept. 29. The stock is set to start trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Oct. 9, marking Skylark's return to the bourse three years after it was bought by Bain Capital.