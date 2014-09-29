* Skylark prices at bottom of the range in $690 mln offering
* Recruit marketing range above earlier indicative price
* Recruit could raise as much as $2 bln
(Adds comment from fund managers, details of the IPOs)
By Ritsuko Ando
TOKYO, Sept 29 Japanese restaurant operator
Skylark Co Ltd priced its IPO at the bottom of its
marketing range but staffing firm Recruit Holdings Co Ltd
bumped up its pricing plans, in a sign that investors
have become more selective about Tokyo offerings.
Tokyo has seen a string of weak IPO performances this year
after last year's euphoria over Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's
growth policies gave way to more measured views, while a sales
tax hike in April has also weighed on the economy.
The two listings are being closely watched as a gauge of
whether there has been a recovery in investor appetite for
Japanese initial public offerings and if so, how substantial
that may be.
Skylark, bought by private equity firm Bain Capital in 2011,
set the final price for its IPO at 1,200 yen per share, the
bottom of its 1,200 yen to 1,450 yen bookbuilding range -
pressured in part by a murky outlook for the restaurant sector.
The offering is worth an estimated around 75.3 billion
yen($690 million) and values the company at about $2 billion.
Most of the funds raised will go to Bain, which has reduced its
holding to around 73 percent through the IPO.
The amount of shares Bain offered was cut by around a fifth
from initial plans, a further sign that demand was not as strong
as it would have liked.
"The fact that Bain Capital decreased the number of shares
it was selling, in addition to the challenging environment for
the restaurant industry and higher costs from a cheaper yen,
made it unpopular," said Tomoichiro Kubota, a senior market
analyst at Matsui Securities.
The restaurant industry has been hurting from a weaker yen
that has pushed up the costs of ingredients as well as the
rising cost of labour in Japan as the population shrinks. It
also faces a possible further hike in the sales tax.
"(Bain) would say they've turned the company around and
improved numbers. But I would say, they've decided that
considering the external environment, they aren't going to be
able to sell the company for more money in the future," said
Fumio Matsumoto, a fund manager at Dalton Capital Japan.
BETTER TIMES FOR RECRUIT
Matsumoto was, however, somewhat more upbeat about Recruit,
which is set to be Tokyo's second biggest listing this year
after a $3 billion offering by Japan Display Inc, a
supplier for Apple Inc's iPhone.
Recruit said it would market its shares between 2,800 yen
and 3,100 yen, up from an indicative price of 2,800 yen. At the
top end of that range and including an overallotment portion,
Recruit's IPO would be worth as much as $2 billion and the
company would have a market value of up to $16 billion.
"For the past two years we've seen a tighter labour market
for new graduates and mid-career hires, so there's an
appreciation for staffing businesses," Matsumoto said.
If the overallotment portion is included, roughly half of
the proceeds may go to Recruit, which will issue new shares and
sell treasury stock. The rest of the funds raised will go to
existing shareholders.
Skylark's shares are set to start trading on the Tokyo Stock
Exchange on Oct. 9. It operates family-style restaurants
including Chinese food chain Bamiyan and Gusto, which offers a
range of menu options from meat patties to pizza. The company
delisted in 2006 through a management buyout to embark on a
major restructuring drive.
Recruit plans to announce its final pricing on Oct. 6 and
list on Oct. 16.
(1 US dollar = 109.5800 Japanese yen)
(Additional reporting by Hirotoshi Sugiyama and Ayai Tomisawa;
Editing by Edwina Gibbs)