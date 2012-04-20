UPDATE 1-Iraq's oil reserves increase to 153 bln barrels, oil minister says
BAGHDAD, Feb 19 Iraq's oil reserves have increased to 153 billion barrels, from a previous estimate of 143 billion barrels, Oil Minister Jabar al-Luaibi said on Sunday.
TOKYO, April 20 Japan's Cosmo Oil Co has renewed its annual oil purchase deal with Iran but cut the volume to comply with U.S. sanctions against the Islamic nation, trade sources said on Friday.
A company spokesman declined to comment.
Japan's top buyer of Iranian crude, Showa Shell Sekiyu KK , has already renewed its deal, industry sources have said. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
BAGHDAD, Feb 19 Iraq's oil reserves have increased to 153 billion barrels, from a previous estimate of 143 billion barrels, Oil Minister Jabar al-Luaibi said on Sunday.
* Hopes Trump might review sanctions on Mugabe, inner circle (Adds comment on sanctions, Clinton)
SHANGHAI, Feb 18 China will suspend all imports of coal from North Korea starting Feb. 19, the country's commerce ministry said in a notice posted on its website on Saturday, as part of its efforts to implement United Nations sanctions against the country.