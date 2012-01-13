TOKYO Jan 13 Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda said on Friday he wants to hold talks with the business community before a decision on cutting oil imports from Iran.

He said a statement made earlier by Finance Minister Jun Azumi that Japan will cut the imports was Azumi's personal view.

Azumi said in a joint news conference with U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner on Thursday that Japan would take concrete steps to reduce oil imports from Iran.

But a few hours later, Chief Cabinet Secretary Osamu Fujimura said importing less Iranian oil was only one of many opinions on how to deal with the matter.

Noda made the comment after he reshuffled his cabinet in a move aimed at improving chances of passing laws to double the sales tax. (Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro)