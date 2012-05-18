TOKYO May 18 Japan's Trade Minister Yukio Edano said on Friday the government is examining options for paying for oil imports from Iran after a U.S. court ordered a freezing of Iranian assets held by Japanese banks.

The government will do its best to ensure there is no impact on crude oil trade with Iran, Edano said at a briefing.

Edano also said it was odd that a U.S. court would rule on something that could affect Japanese sovereignty. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Michael Watson)