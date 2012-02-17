TOKYO Feb 17 Japanese refiners should
consider having a force majeure clause in term crude contracts
with Iran in case they have difficulties making payments in the
face of pressure from U.S. sanctions, the industry's top
official said on Friday.
The United States, angry over Iran's nuclear programme,
wants Japan's oil industry to cut back on Iranian imports but
Japan must import swathes of oil in the wake of the Fukushima
nuclear crisis and the country's refiners have yet to make
significant cuts.
Japan, Iran's No. 3 crude buyer, is seeking an exemption
from U.S. sanctions, which, if enforced, would penalise some
Japanese banks for doing transactions with Iran's central bank.
The refiners say they have been waiting for instructions
from the Japanese government about the size of any cuts to
Iranian imports and note that as a trend imports from Iran have
fallen gradually over the past few years.
"One thing is to reduce imports, but if a refiner cannot
make the cuts, the firm would need to negotiate to have
contractual flexibility," Akihiko Tembo, the head of the
Petroleum Association of Japan, told reporters.
"If the banks cannot settle the payments even if the buyer
wanted to pay, they should consider having a force majeure
clause."
A delegation from Japan's government held talks in
Washington earlier this month as part of ongoing consultations
with the United States but did not reach an agreement.
Follow-up talks could come next week, industry sources said.
Iranian crude imports, which fell 11.7 percent last year to
313,000 barrels per day, account for 8.8 percent of Japan's
total imports.
(Editing by Edwina Gibbs)