TOKYO May 18 Japanese oil refiner Idemitsu
Kosan Co has renewed its annual crude oil purchase deal
with Iran but cut the volume in line with its peers to comply
with U.S. sanctions against the Islamic nation, industry sources
said on Friday.
The United States and European Union have stepped up
measures to reduce Iran's oil trade, aiming to stem the flow of
petrodollars to Tehran in a bid to force it to halt a nuclear
program the West suspects is intended to produce weapons.
Idemitsu had a term Iranian crude contract worth about 7,000
barrels per day for the financial year that ended in March, the
sources estimated. The volume had been cut for the new contract
but the size of the cut was unclear, they said.
Idemitsu Chairman Akihiko Tembo said in March that the
Japanese government probably wanted his firm to continue cutting
Iranian crude imports at the same rate as previously, which was
by 10 to 20 percent a year.
A company spokesman acknowledged the deal had been renewed,
but declined to whether the volume had been cut. Iranian oil
imports accounted for 1 to 2 percent of the company's crude
imports in the year ended March 31, company spokesmen said.
Idemitsu does not release its crude import volumes, but it
processed 27.7 million kilolitres (476,000 barrels per day) of
crude in 2011/12, a spokesman said. If the imports were the same
as its crude refining, the company's Iran imports would be equal
to 4,760-9,520 bpd.
Idemitsu has four refineries in Japan with total crude
refining capacity of 640,000 bpd.
Japan's top buyer of Iranian crude, Showa Shell Sekiyu KK
, and Cosmo Oil have already renewed their
term deals to lift Iranian crude from April, industry sources
have said.
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Richard Pullin)