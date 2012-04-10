* Total cuts in Iranian oil imports deepen in April
* Buyers reluctant to renew contracts as sanctions tighten
* April Iran oil imports to fall 18.5 pct from Jan-Feb
By Florence Tan and Osamu Tsukimori
SINGAPORE/TOKYO, April 10 Japanese trading
houses are reducing Iranian crude imports from April, industry
sources said on Tuesday, joining the country's refiners in
deepening cuts even after the United States said Japan had done
enough to support sanctions against Iran.
The U.S. and European Union have tightened measures aimed at
reducing Iran's oil trade, stemming the flow of petrodollars to
Tehran and forcing the Islamic Republic to halt a nuclear
program the West suspects is intended to produce weapons.
Between them, Japan's trading houses and refiners will
reduce Iranian crude imports by about 60,000 barrels per day
(bpd) in April, industry sources said. The reduction is the
equivalent to about 18.5 percent of the 322,900 bpd that Japan
imported in the first two months of the year, according to the
latest government data available.
Some of Japan's trading companies, like some of its
refiners, let annual import contracts with Iran lapse at the end
of March, industry sources said. The sources declined to be
identified as they are not authorised to talk to the media.
The cuts come even after the United States in March exempted
Japan and 10 other EU nations from sanctions due to take effect
in July because they have significantly cut purchases of Iranian
oil. Soon after receiving the exemption, Finance Minister Jun
Azumi said Japan would continue to cut imports of Iranian oil.
Japan's imports of 322,900 bpd in January and February were
already down 28 percent on the first two months of 2011,
according to data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and
Industry.
The U.S. has pointed to Japan as an example for other
Iranian crude buyers as the country reduced purchases even
though it needed more oil overall to help meet rising domestic
demand after the earthquake, tsunami and nuclear disaster in
March 2011.
World oil prices have surged this year on concern the
sanctions will disrupt Iran's supplies and tighten global
markets. Benchmark Brent crude traded just below $122 a
barrel on Tuesday, up over 13 percent to date this year.
Japan should have little problem sourcing alternative oil
supplies in April, typically the period of weakest demand
globally after the Northern Hemisphere winter ends. But later in
the year, as the markets get tighter, it may have to pay more to
substitute for the Iranian barrels, said Victor Shum, senior
partner at oil consultancy Purvin & Gertz.
"A reduction in Iranian crude sales may not have much of an
impact on the market in the second quarter as demand usually
ebbs after winter and many refineries undertake maintenance,"
Shum said. "But things would be different once summer starts and
demand recovers."
Japan's demand for crude to generate electricity will rise
this summer as the country faces a complete shutdown of its
nuclear power plants due to public safety concerns after last
year's nuclear disaster.
CUTS
Japan's trading houses are reducing imports by at least
20,000 barrels per day from April, industry sources said.
Mitsubishi Corp. has allowed a contract to import
around 15,000 bpd to lapse, sources said. The deal was due for
renewal from April, they added. Mitsubishi declined to comment
on the volumes or status of its contract.
Toyota Tsusho Corp. has failed to renew a contract
for 5,000 bpd, sources said. Toyota Tsusho sold that crude into
Showa Shell Sekiyo KK and JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp
, industry sources said.
Toyota Tsusho declined to comment.
Japanese refiners and traders have been reducing imports
from Iran for several years, due to concerns about security of
supply from the Islamic Republic amid tensions over its nuclear
programme.
Most other trading houses that were buyers of Iranian crude
stopped purchases in the previous fiscal year that began April
1, 2011, sources said.
Itochu Corp. has imported no crude from Iran since
before the financial year that started in April 2011, a company
spokesman said.
Itochu previously held a 5,000 bpd contract and sold the
crude on to refiner Cosmo Oil Co..
Mitsui & Co. Ltd. halted imports in January 2012
and no longer has a term contract, a spokeswoman said. Industry
sources said Mitsui previously bought 10,000 bpd.
Kanematsu Corp. stopped buying Iranian in 2010 or
earlier, and a company spokeswoman said the company has no
Iranian oil contract.
Marubeni Corp. has a term contract for about 10,000
bpd that was up for renewal this month, but the company declined
to comment on this deal.
Those that plan to continue importing Iranian crude face
difficulties finding shipping, insurance and banks to clear
payments due to sanctions.
Reflecting the difficulties in doing business with Tehran,
Japanese refiners have secured a clause in annual contracts that
exempts them from incurring a penalty if international sanctions
prevent crude buyers from taking delivery of Iranian oil.
The force majeure clause would exempt Japan's refiners from
liability if they were unable to import crude due to the
increasingly stringent sanctions. The clause is usually limited
to exempting buyers and sellers from liability due to fires,
accidents and natural calamities.
Even if transactions do not fall foul of sanctions, the
reputational risk of having dealings with Tehran are working as
a strong deterrent to trade.
(Additional reporting by Risa Maeda in Tokyo Writing by Manash
Goswami; Editing by Simon Webb and Ed Lane)