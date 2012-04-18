* Showa Shell to import lower volumes in 2012-2013
* Japan cutting more in April despite exemption to U.S.
sanctions
* Showa to lift first oil cargo under new contract in April
By Osamu Tsukimori
TOKYO, April 18 Japan's top buyer of Iranian
crude Showa Shell Sekiyu KK has renewed its annual oil
purchase deal with Iran but cut the volume in line with other
Japanese refiners to comply with U.S. sanctions, trade sources
said on Wednesday.
The cuts come even after the United States in March exempted
Japan and 10 other EU nations from sanctions due to take effect
in July because they have significantly cut purchases of Iranian
oil. Soon after receiving the exemption, Finance Minister Jun
Azumi said Japan would continue to cut imports of Iranian oil.
The United States and European Union have stepped up
measures to reduce Iran's oil trade, stemming the flow of
petrodollars to Tehran in a bid to force it to halt a nuclear
program the West suspects is intended to produce weapons.
Showa Shell's cuts will come in addition to the 60,000
barrels per day (bpd) of cuts trade sources say Japan's refiners
and trading houses had made in April. That is already around
18.5 percent of Japan's total Iranian crude imports in the first
two months of the year of 322,900 bpd.
A spokesman for Showa Shell, which imported about 100,000
barrels per day from Iran in the past financial year, declined
to comment.
The exact reduction in Showa Shell's contract volume was
unclear, the sources said. The refiner had been discussing a cut
with the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) of around 15-20
percent to last year's contract volume of 100,000 bpd, one
source said.
That would be in line with the cut in volume of around 15-22
percent in the second half of last year that helped win Japan
its waiver to the U.S. sanctions.
Showa Shell said in a statement last month the company would
respect the agreement between Japan and the United States and
reduce its Iran imports in line with that.
The contract renewal came after Iran agreed to include a
clause in contract terms that released Japanese buyers from any
penalty if international sanctions prevent them from taking
delivery of Iranian oil, sources said.
The force majeure clause, usually limited to exempting
buyers and sellers from liability due to fires, accidents and
natural calamities, was widened to include sanctions.
Difficulty finding insurers to underwite shipments of
Iranian crude are threatening to curtail Japan's imports even
more. Financial sanctions on Iran have also made it tough for
buyers to pay for Iran's oil.
With the renewal, Showa Shell has resumed lifting Iranian
crude this week, and a cargo was set to arrive in Japan in early
May, two industry sources said.
Royal Dutch Shell is the biggest shareholder in
Showa Shell, holding 35 percent. Saudi Arabia's state oil giant
Saudi Aramco holds 15 percent.
Shell's Chief Executive Peter Voser said in early March that
the company would stop buying Iranian crude within weeks. Showa
Shell says it operates independently from Shell.
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Writing by Manash Goswami;
Editing by Richard Pullin and Simon Webb)