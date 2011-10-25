TOKYO Oct 25 Japanese steelmaker Sumitomo Metal Industries will stick to currently more expensive long-term iron ore contracts irrespective of the ups and downs of the spot market, a company official said on Tuesday.

The company has not yet received offers from miners to change iron ore contract prices for the October-December quarter despite the cheaper spot market, the official told Reuters.

Brazilian miner Vale has told Chinese steelmakers it will give them options to buy the raw material cheaper, sources told Reuters this month, as spot prices for iron ore have dropped below the quarterly contract system created last year. (Reporting by Yuko Inoue; Editing by Chris Gallagher)