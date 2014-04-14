BRIEF-Stephen Baksa reports 4.8 pct stake in Sito Mobile Ltd as of March 17 - SEC filing
* Stephen Baksa - reports 4.8 percent stake in Sito Mobile Ltd as of March 17 - SEC filing
KUALA LUMPUR, April 14 Malaysia's largest asset manager Permodalan Nasional Bhd has partnered with Tokyo-based Inspire Corp to form Japan's first fund devoted to investing in Malaysian sharia-compliant firms.
PNB-Inspire Ethical Fund will start with 4.95 billion yen ($48.70 million) and identify small-to-medium sized Japanese firms with potential for expanding to Islamic markets in ASEAN, according to a statement by Inspire Corp.
It hopes to rope in more regional banks to grow to 6 billion yen ($59.03 million) by the end of the year. Japan's Oita Bank and Hiroshima Bank are listed as limited partners for the fund.
Islamic finance is emerging as a popular entry point for global firms to tap into the growth of Muslim-majority countries within Asia.
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp, a unit of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, last month established an Islamic finance arm in Malaysia to capture demand for sharia-compliant loans within Southeast Asia.
($1 = 101.6400 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Editing by Stephen Coates)
* Elliott Management owns stake in Akzo Nobel NV; Elliott is pushing Azko to engage in talks with suitor PPG Industries Inc - WSJ, citing sources
* Elliott International LP reports 6.2 percent passive stake in Matlin & Partners Acquisition Corp as of March 10 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nAJcAQ) Further company coverage: