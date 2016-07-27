US STOCKS-Wall St set to open lower after Trump's travel curbs
* Futures down: Dow 70 pts, S&P 9.25 pts, Nasdaq 21.5 pts (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
TOKYO, July 27 Shares of Japan's Itochu Corp skidded after activist short-seller Glaucus Research Group released a report early on Wednesday criticising the Japanese trading company's accounting.
Itochu shares fell 7 percent to 1,173 yen, their lowest since February. ($1 = 104.9200 yen) (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)
LONDON, Jan 30 Shares fell in Europe and Asia on Monday and the dollar dipped against the safe-haven yen after immigration curbs introduced by Donald Trump added an extra layer of uncertainty to the economic impact of the new U.S. president's policies.
* CH2M approaches Atkins over potential $4 bln merger -the Times