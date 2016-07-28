* Glaucus: Itochu used accounting sleight of hand to hide
losses
* Itochu says it follows proper procedures
* Japan Exchange head: Glaucus action "ethically
questionable"
(Adds Japan Exchange CEO comment, S&P move)
TOKYO, July 28 Short-seller Glaucus Research
stepped up pressure on Japan's Itochu Corp by calling
on Thursday for the trading house to set up a third-party panel
that will find an "independent auditor" to probe its financial
statements.
U.S.-based Glaucus had the previous day criticised Itochu's
accounting practices in a report, triggering a fall of as much
as 10 percent in its shares.
"We firmly believe that Itochu should nominate an
independent committee to retain an independent auditor to
investigate the integrity of Itochu's financial statements,"
Glaucus said.
A spokesman for Itochu, the third-largest Japanese trading
company, was not immediately available for comment.
On Wednesday, Itochu had said that it follows proper
accounting procedures, that its financial statements had been
audited by Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu, and that its views stand in
stark contrast to the Glaucus report.
Itochu's shares were flat on Thursday after ending 6.3
percent lower a day earlier. The company is the latest Asian
commodity-related firm to come under attack for its accounting
practices. Singapore-listed Noble Group and Olam
International have also been criticised in the past
for their accounting practices.
The Japanese company, however, found support among some
analysts and authorities.
The head of Japan Exchange Group Inc (JPX) said it
was "ethically questionable" for Glaucus to release a negative
report on a company after short-selling its stock. JPX owns
Tokyo Stock Change and Osaka Exchange.
In the report questioning the validity of Itochu's profit
reports, Glaucus said it has a short-position in the Japanese
company and stands to "realise significant gains" if its stock
price falls.
In short-selling, investors borrow shares from brokerages
and others and sell them in the hope of buying them cheaply back
later and pocketing the difference.
While Itochu had raised eyebrows with its use of accounting
methods that were open to interpretation, it had stayed within
the rules, some analysts said.
Ratings agency Standard & Poor's revised its outlook on the
company to "stable" from "negative."
"The stable outlook reflects our view that Itochu's profits
will remain relatively stable despite the risk of fluctuations
in resource prices and uncertainties over the global economy,"
S&P said in a statement on Thursday.
(Reporting by William Mallard and Taiga Uranaka; Additional
reporting by Umesh Desai in HONG KONG; Editing by Edwina Gibbs
and Muralikumar Anantharaman)