TOKYO, July 28 Short-seller Glaucus Research
Group said on Thursday that Itochu Corp should set up a
third-party panel to find an "independent auditor" to probe the
Japanese trading house's financial statements, a day after
criticising its accounting practices.
"We firmly believe that Itochu should nominate an
independent committee to retain an independent auditor to
investigate the integrity of Itochu's financial statements,"
Glaucus said.
Itochu said on Wednesday that it follows proper accounting
procedures, that its financial statements had been audited by
Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu, and said its views stand in stark
contrast to the Glaucus report.
(Writing by William Mallard; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)