TOKYO, July 28 The head of Japan Exchange Group
Inc said on Thursday it was "ethically questionable"
for Glaucus Research Group to release a negative report on a
company after short-selling its stock.
Japan Exchange Group CEO Akira Kiyota was referring to
activist short-seller Glaucus's report on Thursday criticising
the accounting practice of trading firm Itochu Corp
after short-selling its shares. The report sent Itochu's shares
down by 10 percent at one point.
Kiyota also told reporters it was possible to conduct an
investigation with market oversight organisations on whether
there were any irregular transactions by Glaucus.
Japan Exchange Group is the owner of the Tokyo Stock
Exchange and Osaka Exchange.
(Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)