UPDATE 2-Leviathan gas field developers approve $3.75 bln investment
* Project operated by U.S. group Noble Energy (Adds Noble, Delek comments, details)
TOKYO Feb 7 Japan Petroleum Exploration Co (Japex) said on Tuesday it has discovered small reserves of oil and gas at the Yufutsu oil and gas field on the northern Japan main island of Hokkaido.
The company confirmed reserves capable of supplying 60,000 cubic feet of natural gas and about 380 barrels of crude oil per day at a site identified as Akeno SK-1D in the south of the island, it said in a statement.
It will conduct a study on possible development of the reserves. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Michael Watson)
Feb 23 U.S. oil and gas producer Apache Corp reported a smaller fourth-quarter loss than a year earlier, when it recorded nearly $6 billion in asset impairment charges.
Feb 23 U.S. natural gas producer Chesapeake Energy Corp on Thursday posted a smaller fourth-quarter loss than a year earlier, when it took huge charges to write down the value of some oil and gas assets.