TOKYO, March 14 Japanese government bond futures extended losses on Wednesday, losing half a point in afternoon trading as equities surged after the Federal Reserve highlighted signs of strength in the economy.

Ten-year JGB futures slipped 0.52 point to 141.95, while the yield on the latest 10-year JGB rose 3.5 basis points to a seven-week high of 1.005 percent. (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Michael Watson)