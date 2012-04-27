TOKYO, April 27 The yield on the benchmark
10-year Japanese government bond edged down to a fresh
one-and-a-half-year low on Friday, dropping below 0.90 percent
for the first time since October 2010, after the Bank of Japan's
latest easing steps.
The 10-year JGB yield was down 1 basis point
at 0.900 percent, after briefly falling below that level -
viewed as a key resistance point - to 0.895 percent.
The BOJ said it would increase its JGB purchases by 10
trillion yen ($124 billion), and also opted to extend the
remaining maturity of JGBs to be purchased under its asset
buying programme to up to three years, from two years
previously.
(Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Michael Watson)