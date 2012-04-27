TOKYO, April 27 The yield on the benchmark 10-year Japanese government bond edged down to a fresh one-and-a-half-year low on Friday, dropping below 0.90 percent for the first time since October 2010, after the Bank of Japan's latest easing steps.

The 10-year JGB yield was down 1 basis point at 0.900 percent, after briefly falling below that level - viewed as a key resistance point - to 0.895 percent.

The BOJ said it would increase its JGB purchases by 10 trillion yen ($124 billion), and also opted to extend the remaining maturity of JGBs to be purchased under its asset buying programme to up to three years, from two years previously. (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Michael Watson)