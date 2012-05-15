TOKYO May 15 Japanese government bond futures rallied on Tuesday, with the front-month contract rising to a 1-1/2 year high, as a political stalemate in Greece threatened the future of austerity steps and fanned fears about the European debt crisis.

The 10-year JGB futures June contract was up 0.15 point at 143.48, after rising as high as 143.49, its loftiest level since November 2010.

The yield on the 10-year cash JGB skidded 1 basis point to 0.835 percent, its lowest level since October 2010.

Yields on U.S. Treasuries fell to their lowest levels since early October in overnight trading, as rising talk of Greece exiting the euro zone added to the safe-haven appeal of fixed-income assets. (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Chris Gallagher)