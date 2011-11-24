TOKYO Nov 25 Japan's Electric Power Development Co (J-Power) halted on Friday its two coal-fired units, each with a capacity of 600 megawatts, at the Isogo power plant in Yokohama, near Tokyo, after a fire on a coal conveyor belt, media said.

The fire broke out at 10 p.m. (1300 GMT) on Thursday and the blaze has abated, Kyodo news agency and public broadcaster NHK said. There were no injuries, they added.

J-Power was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Robert Birsel)