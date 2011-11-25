* No schedule for restart of 1,200 MW coal plant in Yokohama

* J-Power says coal silo caught fire (Recasts on company confirmation)

TOKYO Nov 25 Japanese wholesale power supplier J-Power said it halted a 1,200-megawatt coal-fired power plant in Yokohama on Friday after a coal silo caught fire, with no schedule for a restart pending investigation into the incident.

J-Power, formally known as Electric Power Development Co, said it had shut the two coal-fired units, each with a capacity of 600 megawatts, at the Isogo power plant near Tokyo by 04:05 a.m. Friday (1905 GMT Thursday).

Smoke was observed from a coal conveyor belt at around 10:04 p.m. (1304 GMT) on Thursday, and the fire spread to the coal silo, where there was an explosion early on Friday, a company spokesman said.

The fire had abated by early Friday morning and there were no injuries, he added.

The Isogo plant supplies electricity to Tokyo Electric Power Co, the operator of the cripppled Fukushima nuclear plant, and Tohoku Electric Power Co.

Despite the shutdown, Tokyo Electric said there had been no imapact on power supplies to its customers. It has lowered its available power supplies for Friday by 900 MW to 43,300 MW, compared with a peak demand forecast of 39,200 MW.

(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Robert Birsel and Joseph Radford)