* Japan's 2013 Iran imports may fall 15 percent
* Imports next year likely capped at 160,000 bpd
* U.S. requires Iran buyers to keep cutting imports
By Osamu Tsukimori
TOKYO, Dec 19 Japan's crude oil imports from
Iran may be about 15 percent lower next year, the Asian
country's top refiner said on Wednesday, potentially allowing
Tokyo to avoid being ensnared in U.S. sanctions on Tehran for
another six months.
Iran's top Asian oil buyers -- China, India, Japan and South
Korea -- are slashing imports after the United States and the
European Union targeted oil sales with sanctions aimed at
curbing Tehran's nuclear ambitions.
The sanctions have hit Iran's oil exports this year, costing
Tehran up to $5 billion a month in lost revenue.
Japan's imports from Iran are likely to be capped at roughly
160,000 barrels per day (bdp) next year and may possibly be cut
further, the chairman of JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp,
Yasushi Kimura, told reporters on Wednesday.
Buyers of Iranian oil have been given waivers to avoid being
excluded from the U.S. financial system, provided they show
continuous reductions in purchases. Japan's latest waiver comes
up for renewal in March.
JX renewed its term crude contract from January next year,
Kimura said.
JX has a term contract to buy an estimated 83,000 bpd of
Iranian crude and condensate until the end of December. But
volumes for next year have not yet been decided, Kimura said.
Japan imported about 160,000 bpd in October and averaged
187,717 bpd for the first ten months of this year, down 41.3
percent from a year earlier, calculations based on trade
ministry data show.
"That means we would make some reductions from the current
level," Kimura said, referring to JX's purchases of Iranian oil.
JX has put on hold the renewal of another Iranian crude
contract for 10,000 bpd that expired in March.
Crude shipments from Iran have more than halved in 2012 due
to the U.S. and European sanctions on its oil trade, straining
Tehran's finances, pressuring its currency and igniting
inflation.